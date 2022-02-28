MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 22-year-old woman as she got out of a rideshare vehicle in Medford late Saturday night.

The woman had been exiting the rideshare car with her boyfriend in the area of 125 Harvard St. around 11:30 p.m. when a passing vehicle hit her, according to Medford police.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where police say she remains in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle that hit the woman was believed to be a beige-colored, older-type Toyota Corolla or Camry-style car. Police say the suspect vehicle could also be another make of car that looks like a Toyota.

The suspect car should have damage to the front, passenger side, police said.

A witness reportedly told officers that the driver of the car stopped at the scene, got out of the vehicle, looked at the injured woman, and then returned to the car and fled the scene in the direction of Main Street.

The driver was described as a dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic, with very short, tightly-cropped dark hair, police said. He was last seen wearing reddish-tan-colored pants.

Evidence collected at the scene indicated a silver-gray 2003-style Honda Civic or Accord-type car was involved in a crash at this scene, police said.

A witness reportedly said that this car struck the back of the beige Toyota-type car.

The Honda is missing a grill, which was recovered at the scene, along with some other parts, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212 or email Sgt. Carl Brooks at cbrooks@medfordpolice.com.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)