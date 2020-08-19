Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck, seriously injured 2 pedestrians in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in Natick, resulting in them being flown to trauma centers Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said a woman behind the wheel of of a blue pick-up truck with two male passengers inside jumped a curb on Washington Street and pushed a man and woman into a fence around 6:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Natick police.

“This is the worst one I have ever seen,” said Karen Miscia, a nurse who witnessed the crash. “I am amazed the woman was still alive.”

Miscia rushed to help the man who was in shock and the woman who was badly injured.

“Both of her legs were extremely compromised,” she said. “She had multiple fractures and open wounds, impaled by a piece of fence.”

The pedestrians were flown to trauma centers with life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions have not been released.

Neighbor Asia Smith said the pickup truck immediately took off.

“Hit them into the tree, they were under the car, he had to reverse back to get his truck out of the fence and tree,” she recalled. “He just ran over them and went on about his business.”

Other witnesses confirmed that the driver sped away from the scene.

Investigators have located the pickup truck and it has since been impounded, police said.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call police at 508-647-9500.

