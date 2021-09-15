YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left an unidentified woman seriously injured in Yarmouth on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a call about an injured pedestrian on Route 28 just after 9:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to Yarmouth police.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital via MedFlight.

Based on evidence at the scene, it is believed that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on Route 28, police said.

The suspect vehicle left the area before first responders arrived.

The victim is described as a Black woman in her late 30s to mid-40s with black hair and gray highlights that had been pulled into a ponytail, police said.

She was wearing a powder blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white athletic-style shoes, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity or who may have been in the area before the crash and observed the victim walking is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)