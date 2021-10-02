GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a car flipped over onto its side with a woman inside in Grafton on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Deerfield Court around 12:45 p.m. found a blue Toyota rolled over onto its roof. The driver of the Toyota exited the vehicle and was examined by medics at the scene before being released, Grafton police said.

The driver told police she had just pulled out of Deerfield Court in her Toyota when she was struck from behind by a dark-colored Dodge Ram, possibly with commercial plates.

The impact of the crash pushed the Toyota forward, causing it to spin and overturn on the shoulder.

The Dodge Ram reportedly left the scene heading for Providence Road, according to police. Below is a photo of the truck.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

