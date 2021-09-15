YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a woman seriously injured in Yarmouth on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a call about an injured pedestrian on Route 28 just after 9:30 p.m. found a 62-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to Yarmouth police.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital via MedFlight.

Her name has not been released but police say she is from Jamaica and was working in the United States for the summer with plans on returning home in a few weeks.

Based on evidence at the scene, it is believed that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on Route 28, police said.

The suspect vehicle, which most likely has front-end damage, left the area before first responders arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

