MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking information regarding a vehicle that drove 14 miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Sunday night.

State police received multiple calls about a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane in the area of Exit 6 on I-93 in Manchester around 10:20 p.m.

One trooper made his way northbound through Londonderry when he saw the vehicle still traveling the wrong way in the area of mile marker 13.4, according to state police.

The trooper was unable to get the driver to stop and ended up taking the next crossover to catch back up with the vehicle, state police said.

Additional troopers traveled parallel to the car on the southbound side with their emergency lights activated.

As the car approached the weigh station in Windham, troopers lost sight of the vehicle due to the tree line dividing the median, state police said.

Troopers and local authorities had set up in the crossovers immediately south of the Exit 3 off-ramp anticipating that the pursuit would continue southbound in the northbound lane but the vehicle had either corrected its path of travel or gotten off the highway via the Exit 3 northbound on-ramp, state police added.

The car in question is believed to be a late 2000s Ford SUV that is dark in color.

Anyone with additional information or who may have dashcam video of the incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at 603-223-4381 or Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov.

