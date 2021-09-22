EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking information after finding a dog tied up and abandoned in a park in Everett on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a call about suspicious activity involving a dog at Florence Street Park learned that the caller had returned to the scene and saw someone tying up the dog before running away, according to Everett Animal Control.

Officer Frank Nuzzo gave the pup some water until animal control arrived.

The dog had no chip and was wearing a red harness, animal control said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Everett Police Dispatch at 617-387-1212 or email animal control at stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org; reference case number 831230.

