NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts.

According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as Nashua Police called in their department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Division.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to this collision,” the department said in a statement, noting that an investigation was ongoing.

Nashua Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the department using their non-emergency line at 603-594-3500, or their “Crime-Line” at 603-589-1665.

