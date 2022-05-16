HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police seek info on puppies abandoned six newborn puppies who were found abandoned in Holliston over the weekend.
The puppies, who are believed to be less than a week old, were found in a cardboard box on the side of Cedar Street, according to a release issued by the department.
Investigators believe that they were left there sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday night.
The puppies are now being cared for by the MSPCA.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-429-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)