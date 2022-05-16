HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police seek info on puppies abandoned six newborn puppies who were found abandoned in Holliston over the weekend.

The puppies, who are believed to be less than a week old, were found in a cardboard box on the side of Cedar Street, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators believe that they were left there sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday night.

The puppies are now being cared for by the MSPCA.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-429-1212.

The Holliston Police Department, in partnership with the MSPCA, is seeking the public’s assistance for information relative to six (6) puppies that were abandoned in Holliston over the weekend. Please see the attached media release for additional information. @MspcaAngell pic.twitter.com/0471bGqGnF — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) May 16, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)