Police seek info on puppies abandoned at park

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department is trying to find the person who abandoned two five-week old puppies at a public park.

The puppies were discovered running loose in Pittsfield’s Clapp Park on Saturday. A passer-by took them to a veterinarian before they were turned over to an animal shelter.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the dogs appear to be in good health.

Krista Wroldson Miller, chairwoman of the shelter’s board, urged people to bring unwanted pets to a shelter or humane society instead of abandoning them.

Pittsfield police continue to investigate.

