Police seek information on 5 suspects in Everett shoe store robbery

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down four women and one man suspected of robbing a shoe store in Everett last week.

Officers responding to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Mystic View Road on Friday learned seven pairs of Fila sneakers valued at about $500 had been removed from boxes, placed in bags and taken out of the store, according to the Everett Police Department.

Police say the women were sporting notable bleach blonde and hot pink buzz-style haircuts.

All of the suspects fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Everett police detectives at 617-389-5063.