MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a machete-wielding man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment on Friday morning.

Officers responded to an Auburn Street apartment around 9:10 a.m. after a caller reported that his girlfriend had woke up to a man assaulting her, according to Manchester police.

The victim told officers that she was able to get away and run out of the apartment.

She also reported that the suspect had a machete.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, with a skinny building and an Afro. He was last seen wearing a green or black shirt and shorts.

Police say this does appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)