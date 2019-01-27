Police seek man accused of impersonating an Abington police officer

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public to stay vigilant after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer in Abington.

The suspect was standing outside of a local bar Saturday night offering rides to patrons as they left the establishment and then identifying himself as a member of the Abington police force, now police are asking residents to use caution, according to a post on the department’s website.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall has a dark scruffy beard and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Abington police recommend always leaving a liquor establishment with at least one other person and not getting into a vehicle with a stranger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

