Police seek man for open and gross lewdness at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police say they are searching for person of interest in connection with an open and gross lewdness investigation,

A man who was caught on surveillance camera is wanted for questioning in connection with an incident at the South Station bus terminal on Monday.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

