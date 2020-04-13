Police seek man in burglary of Manchester, NH bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man in connection with a break-in that damaged a Keno machine and video games at a Manchester, New Hampshire bar on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a past burglary at Central Ale House on Central Street on Sunday were shown video of a man inside the bar for 12 hours and damage to an ATM, a Keno machine and video games, police said.

Police identified the man as Arthur Soberon, 43, of Manchester. Soberon is wanted on a charge of burglary as well as violating bail conditions for an arrest earlier in March.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime line at 603-624-4040.

