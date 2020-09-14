Police seek man in ‘lewd and lascivious’ incident involving girls on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted for questioning in connection with an “lewd and lascivious” incident that involved teenage girls earlier this month.

The alleged incident happened onboard an Orange Line train between the Downtown Crossing and Community College stations on Sept. 4 around 2:15 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the man in question directed lewd and lascivious conduct at the girls.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

