Police seek man in ‘open and gross lewdness’ incident at Commuter Rail station

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man wanted for questioning in connection with an “open and gross lewdness” investigation.

The incident happened inside the garage the Salem Commuter Rail Station on Jan. 24, according to police.

The man in question is said to have boarded an MBTA bus at the Lynn Commuter Rail Station prior to arriving in Salem.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Transit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

