Police seek man in ‘open and gross lewdness’ incident at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted for questioning in connection with an “open and gross lewdness” investigation.

The alleged incident happened at the Charles/MGH station on Monday around 9 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)