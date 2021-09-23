MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly exposed himself as he drove through the drive-thru of a coffee shop in New Hampshire.

Christopher Andrews, 36, of Gilmanton, is wanted on a charge of indecent exposure and lewdness, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say Andrews exposed himself while at Aroma Joes on South Beech Street in Manchester on July 18.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)