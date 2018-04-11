Police seek man who exposed himself to teen girls at Target

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say exposed himself to three teenage girls at a Target in Seekonk.

On the night of March 20, police say three girls went to the Seekonk Police Department to report suspicious behavior that occurred in the store’s parking lot at 79 Commerce Way.

The teens reported that while in Target at about 8 p.m., they noticed a man who appeared to be watching them from a distance. The teens told police that they became leery of the man, went to a register to check out and noticed he was still watching them.

After leaving the store, the teens say they saw the man in front of their car exposing himself. The man ran away when the girls threatened to call police.

The man is described as a medium build, about 5 feet 6 inches, tall, possibly of Hispanic descent. He was said to be wearing a knit cap, dark-colored jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact police at 508-336-8123.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)