Police seek man who stole 3 Apple iPads from autism center

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for a man who they say stole three Apple iPdads from an autism center in the city.

Officers responded Tuesday to the Southcoast Autism Center at 657 Quarry St. and learned that a man had forced his way into the business, getting away with the stolen iPads.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Detective Derek Beaulieu of the Fall River Police Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)