Police seek man who tried to lure young girls into car in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Boxford are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tried to lure two young girls into his car.

Authorities warned parents in the town and surrounding areas to be on alert after police said the man made sexual comments to the 11-year-old girls. The girls said he also asked them to get in his car.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen in the area of Barehill Road driving a silver or grey sedan.

Several area departments are working to find the man. Police said they have received tips from as far away as New Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

