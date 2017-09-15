Massachusetts man takes 4 New Hampshire kids, refuses to bring them home, police say

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a Massachusetts man who they say drove his ex-wife’s kids to Colorado and is now refusing to bring them home.

Matthew Giovanditto, 30, of Taunton, took the children on Sept. 11 from their mother, who has full custodial rights. She’s since reported them as missing.

Authorities say the asked their mother made an agreement with Giovanditto, allowing him to take them for a “short time while she got situated.”

Police say Giovanditto is refusing to return the children to their mother’s custody, ages 9, 8, 5 and 3.

Giovanditto is believed to be driving a 2015 white, Chevrolet Traverse bearing New Hampshire Disabled Veteran plate 2559. Police say he should also be hauling a white, 2000 Jayco Eagle pop-up camper bearing New Hampshire registration T400759.

It is also believed the five have been staying in campgrounds and parking lots in the Denver or Colorado Springs area, but it’s not clear as of this time, according to police.

Police say they have been in contact with Giovanditto and that they don’t believe this is a case of forced abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)