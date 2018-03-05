Police seek men who robbed East Bridgewater store during power outage

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in East Bridgewater are searching for three men who reportedly robbed a store that was without power Saturday.

Officers responded to One Stop Convenience at 650 Plymouth Street just after 5 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

The store owners were trying to save their frozen inventory from spoiling when three masked men entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money, according to Police Chief Scott Allen.

Police said the suspects fled with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The owners were not injured.

One suspect reportedly wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, while the other two wore black jackets. All three suspects had on “ski-type” masks.

A K-9 unit checked the area but was unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

