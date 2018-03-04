Police seek men who robbed East Bridgewater store during power outage

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in East Bridgewater say they are searching for three men who robbed a store that was without power on Saturday.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to One Stop Convenience at 650 Plymouth Street for a report of a robbery.

The store owners were trying to save their frozen inventory from spoiling when three masked men entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money, according to Police Chief Scott Allen.

Police say the suspects fled with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. The owners were not injured.

One suspect was said to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The other two were reportedly wearing black jackets. All three suspects wore “ski-type” masks.

A K-9 unit checked the area, but was unsuccesful. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

