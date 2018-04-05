Police seek missing teen from Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Aliyaah Mae Jose, 15, was last seen wearing a red jacket and multi-colored pants. She is believed to be in the Malden area.

Jose is of Asian descent and described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 97 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

