SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to find the mother of an abandoned baby.

Police said the newborn was found wrapped in blankets in a car seat at a home on Entrybrook Drive.

Police said the child was likely abandoned between 9 p.m. on Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and was recovering as of Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police, in the meantime, said they are hoping to connect with the child’s mother, adding that the mother “herself may be in need of medical attention.”

Police asked anyone living on Entrybrook Drive or in the surrounding area to check any cameras they may have for possible suspicious activity especially on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

