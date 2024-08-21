ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to identify a man accused of crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle before assaulting the vehicle’s driver earlier this month.

Police in a statement said the incident started on Aug. 12 in North Attleboro. After the initial crash, police said the motorcyclist fled on his motorcycle along Lindsey Street into Attleboro.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that the motorcyclist hit followed the motorcyclist until he stopped on Cedar Creek Drive. Once he stopped, police said, the motorcyclist allegedly punched the driver and hit them with his motorcycle helmet.

After several bystanders stepped in and separated the motorcyclist from the driver, police said, the motorcyclist tried to flee again on his bike. Bystanders stopped him from doing so and he instead fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, according to police.

Attleboro police shared photos of the motorcyclist and described him as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old. Police said he was wearing blue jeans, black and gray gloves and a black shirt. He had dark-colored wavy hair and was carrying a red motorcycle helmet.

Police said the motorcycle was a black and green Kawasaki KLX400. The bike was unregistered at the time of the Aug. 12 incident.

Police asked anyone with information about the motorcyclist to contact investigators at (508) 222-1212.

No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)