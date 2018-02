DANVERS (WHDH) - Police in Danvers are searching for the owner of a dog that was found Wednesday inside the Liberty Tree Mall.

Authorities say the dog was picked up for “shoplifting” at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The dog did not have any tags.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact Danvers Police at 978-774-1213.

