Police seek owner of filthy, malnourished dog found abandoned in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of a dog that was found in appalling condition and wandering the streets of Beverly, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Wednesday.

The 10-year-old male dog, which was found at the intersection of Charnock and Prospect streets, was said to be severely matted, dirty, underweight, and malnourished.

Officials say the dog also had “extremely overgrown and curled nails,” which were causing pain and discomfort when walking.

The dog has since been cleaned up and cared for by shelter workers. He appears to be in good spirits.

The Animal Rescue League says the public’s help is critical to helping law enforcement find who is responsible for abandoning the dog because it was not microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Animal Control at 978-605-2361.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)