QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for people of interest in connection with the break-in of a home in Quincy last month.

The break-in took place on Belmont Street near the intersection of North Central Avenue sometime between 8:50 and 9 p.m. on June 18, according to Quincy police.

The victim was said to be gone from the home for a very short period of time when the break-in occurred.

Based on surveillance video, police say the people of interest may have been in the area for several hours prior to the break-in, walking past the home on numerous occasions and acting suspiciously.

The person who broke into the home was seen wearing a striped sweater, police said.

A vehicle was also spotted driving by the home several times during the same few hours and may be involved, police added.

Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras, or anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jim Menz at 617.745.5768 or jamenz@quincyma.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)