CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea asked for the public’s help Friday after two dogs were left tied to a fence in the area of Broadway and Crescent Avenue.

Police said officers were sent to the area on Thursday. The dogs were later given water before being taken to a secure facility.

“Both dogs appeared to be in good health and somewhat apprehensive to be around unknown people but never displayed any aggression,” police said.

Police said the dogs appear to be a pitbull breed.

Chelsea police have asked anyone with information to contact the city’s animal control officer at 617-466-4800.

The animal control officer was following up on the situation on Friday as police hope to find the person or people who left the dogs behind.

“Should we locate anyone that we feel purposely abandoned these dogs subjecting them to potential harm, we will of course charge them accordingly,” police said.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Police Captain David Betz said there are better options for people struggling to care for their pets.

“They shouldn’t look at the police, obviously, as somebody that’s not going to help them out,” Betz said. “If they have a dog and they want to take it to the station, we’ve had several occasions where people will bring their animals to the station and voluntarily turn them in.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)