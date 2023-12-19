The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it works to locate a missing woman from South Boston.

Boston PD said Mary Sinnerty, 63, was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 130 Dorchester St.

Police described Sinnerty as a white female with a slim build, who was believed to be wearing a tan cardigan, white shirt, gray leggings, and dark color shoes. She was also said to have a walker with a basket on it.

Anyone who may have seen Sinnerty is asked to contact 911 or the department’s C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

Those who wish to submit information anonymously may do so via Boston PD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

