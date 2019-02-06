Police seek public’s help finding fugitive wanted for ‘violent crimes’ in 2 Mass. communities

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a fugitive who they say is wanted in connection with “violent crimes” in Wareham and Fall River.

Officers on patrol in Wareham early Wednesday morning searched multiple locations for Anthony Vieira, 24, after Fall River police reported him as a suspect in a number of incidents that had unfolded in the city on Tuesday night, according to Wareham police.

Investigators were unable to locate Viera after a manhunt that spanned several hours.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Vieira last week after officials said he skipped a court appearance while out on bail. He was slated to answer to charges connected to a breaking and entering at two jewelry stores in Wareham last year.

He is also said to be wanted in connection with another incident that occurred in Fall River on Jan. 22.

“We are renewing our request for the public’s help in finding this fugitive,” Wareham police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on Vieira’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

