DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) -

Dracut police are asking for the public’s help to identify a car that is suspected to have been used in a shooting last month, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Lakeview Avenue on Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. found a 22-year-old Dracut man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and police did not find any suspects in the area, and said the shooting was not random.

Police said surveillance footage showed a black Lexus sedan with damage to its front passenger side driving through the area at the time of the shooting, and said its occupants may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)