BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a man in connection to an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain, they said Monday.

The alleged assault and invasion happened at noon Monday at a residence on the Arborway, police said.

Police said the individual was described as a Black man over 6 feet tall, in his 40s, wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.

The Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating, and asks that anyone with any information call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400. Community members can call in tips to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

