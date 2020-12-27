Police seek public’s help identifying two sought in South Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify people wanted in relation to a stabbing with life-threatening injuries in South Boston last week, officials said.

An officer on patrol on West Broadway and F Street at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 found a person suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding two people shown in surveillance footage is asked to call police at 617-343-4742.

