BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Monday after officials in Bourne said a driver approached a student at a school bus stop and offered the student a ride last week.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Brady Road and Clapp Lane, according to a joint statement from the Bourne Public Schools and the Bourne Police Department.

Officials said the student did not get into the vehicle when asked.

Authorities on Monday released a photo of the car that they said was driven by an “older white male with gray hair and a plaid shirt” involved in the incident. Officials described the car as a maroon 2020-2023 Nissan Sentra.

“There is no other information indicating criminal intent,” officials said. “However, the [Bourne Police] Department is attempting to identify the operator.”

Police asked anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 508-759-4420.

Officials also said police will have an increased presence along bus routes for the remainder of the school year.

