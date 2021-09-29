HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on camera breaking into a vehicle in Hollis, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

The Hollis Police Department says they received several reports from residents on Nevins Road, Shallow Drive, and Farley Road that their cars had been rummaged through at some point overnight.

A home surveillance system captured one of the incidents that occurred around 1:45 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Hollis police at 603-465-7637.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)