BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police asked for the public’s help Friday in an investigation into the theft of a backpack full of electronics late last month.

Police said the incident took place on a Commuter Rail train at North Station at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21.

The stolen backpack contained a victim’s iPad, PS5 controller and other electronics, according to police.

Police said they had identified a person of interest as of Friday, sharing photos of the person appearing to exit a train while carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

