BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has not been seen since last Friday near Charlestown High School.

Officials say 15-year-old Keyana Jackson was last sighted on Friday, Oct. 14, around 3:30 p.m. by the high school on 240 Medford St.

Police described Jackson as being a light-skinned Black/Hispanic female, with a medium build and curly hair. The teen was also reportedly wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black Crocs the last time she was seen.

The department asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts call 911 or police detectives at (617) 343-4335.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)