BOSTON (WHDH) – Police in Boston are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Boston Police say 64-year-old Vivian Correa was last seen Saturday afternoon near her home on Parker Street in Jamaica Plain.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing outfit similar to the one pictured above. She may not consistently recognize or respond to her name at this time, according to police.

Police say Correa is fluent in both Spanish and English, but may be more likely to converse in Spanish if approached.

Correa is known to frequent the areas of Egleston Square and 1010 Massachusetts Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5628.

