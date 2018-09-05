Police seek public’s help in Malden cold-case murder

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help solving a cold-case murder from 2010, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Cory DiSciscio, 21, of Stoneham was shot Sept. 5, 2010, at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Wyeth Street in Malden.

Since the incident, Malden police and Massachusetts State Police have investigated the circumstances of DiSciscio’s death, officials say.

And though investigators say they have made some progress, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Malden Police at (781) 397-7171.

