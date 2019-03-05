Police seek public’s help in search for 18-year-old wanted in connection with fatal Malden shooting

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a search for an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal Malden shooting over the weekend, officials say.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest for Yahia Mastouri, 18, of Malden, in connection with the March 2 fatal shooting of Jeury Batista, 23, of Malden, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Kevin Molis announced Tuesday.

Mastouri is described as 5 feet, 11 inches and was last seen in Malden on the night of the shooting.

On March 2 at about 6:18 p.m. Malden police responded to a report of a shooting at Bowdoin Apartments.

Batista was shot and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting occurred as part of a suspected drug transaction and is not believed to be a random incident of violence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121 or Malden Police at 781-322-1212.

The incident remains under investigation.

