Police seek public’s help in search for credit card fraud suspects in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for persons of interest in a suspected credit card fraud case in Pelham, New Hampshire.

The department released photos of the two suspects Sunday morning in connection with an incident Friday night at a Rite Aid.

Anyone who may recognize these suspects is asked to call Officer Simes at 603-635-2411.

We are looking for your help. We know it’s tough with masks, but the pictured individuals are persons of interest in suspected credit card fraud that took place Friday night at Rite Aid. If you have an information or recognize them please call Ofc. Simes at 603-635-2411. pic.twitter.com/zWJkB92UTU — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) February 7, 2021

