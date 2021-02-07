Police seek public’s help in search for credit card fraud suspects in Pelham, NH

Courtesy Pelham New Hampshire Police

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for persons of interest in a suspected credit card fraud case in Pelham, New Hampshire.

The department released photos of the two suspects Sunday morning in connection with an incident Friday night at a Rite Aid.

Anyone who may recognize these suspects is asked to call Officer Simes at 603-635-2411.

 

