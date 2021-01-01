Police seek public’s help in search for man who went missing in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing on New Year’s Eve in Quincy, officials said.

Marshall Jensen, 73, was last seen wearing a black knit hat, tan jacket, black jeans and blue sneakers on Thursday, according to a post from the Quincy Police Department’s Twitter page.

Jensen is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has blue eyes, is bald and weighs approximately 160 pounds, the post said.

He is from the Squantum area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

