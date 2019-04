ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in locating an Acton man missing since April 1.

Aaron Zion, 25, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say he has ties to Acton, Chelmsford, and Dedham.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Acton police at 978-929-7711.

Missing Person- Aaron Zion- Please share and contact #ActonMAPolice if you have seen Aaron or know his whereabouts. (978)929-7711#ActonMAGov pic.twitter.com/ULu1zp89OS — Town of Acton, Mass. Police (@ActonMAPolice) April 25, 2019

