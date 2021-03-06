Police seek public’s help in search for missing Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman from Lawrence who has been reported missing.

The Lawrence Police Department released an image of the woman on Saturday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Colantuoni at 978-794-5900 extension 684.

Lawrence Police is asking the public's help with any information as to the whereabouts of the individual in the photo below who has been reported missing. Anyone with information please contact Detective William Colantuoni 978-794-5900 ext 684 pic.twitter.com/fwVaG7iLdy — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) March 6, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)