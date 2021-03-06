Police seek public’s help in search for missing Lawrence woman

Courtesy Lawrence Police Department

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman from Lawrence who has been reported missing.

The Lawrence Police Department released an image of the woman on Saturday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Colantuoni at 978-794-5900 extension 684.

 

 

