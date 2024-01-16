UMass Dartmouth police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in efforts to find a missing student last seen early Monday morning.

Police said Flordan (Flo) Bazile was last seen at Pine Dale Hall on campus around 2 a.m.

Police shared a photo of Bazile and said he is described as a 21-year-old Black man with brown eyes and a muscular build and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Bazile’s whereabouts is asked to contact UMass Dartmouth Police at 508-999-8107

