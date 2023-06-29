STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton have asked for the public’s help as they continue a search for a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week.

Police said Emma Tetewsky was last seen by her family on Sunday evening. She was then reported missing on Monday.

A search has continued in recent days since Tetwesky’s disappearance, according to police, involving multiple agencies, a state police helicopter, drones, K9s and boats.

Police said Tetewsky, who may also go by the name Fraidl Emett, stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

“She may be wearing a light-colored, possibly blue, long-sleeved shirt, cropped leggings and Birkenstock-style sandals,” police said.

Police said Tetewsky “is known to have a history of mental health challenges.”

Residents, police said, saw Tetewsky on Monday in the area of Lakewood Drive in Stoughton near Pinewood Pond.

An additional possible sighting also happened on Wednesday near the Massapoag Trail in nearby Sharon, according to police.

Police said Tetwesky is known to frequent Pinewood Pond and Massapoag Lake in Sharon.

“First responders believe that Tetewsky remains in the area because she did not have access to a vehicle or her cell phone,” police said.

Police asked residents in Stoughton, Sharon, Easton and Canton to check their properties in any areas where someone might seek shelter. Police also asked area residents to check footage from any cameras for possible sightings of Tetewsky since Sunday.

Anyone who sees or has seen Tetewsky, police said, should call 911.

